Brokerages Set Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 78.71

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

CPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON CPI traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 39.59 ($0.52). 21,681,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £660.80 million and a PE ratio of -8.80. Capita plc has a one year low of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.82.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

