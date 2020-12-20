Brokerages Set Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.