Brokerages Set Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) PT at $30.00

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 367,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $606.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

