Brokerages Set Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) Target Price at $17.80

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth about $694,000.

ATCO stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

