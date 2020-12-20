Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target at $59.25

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ARVN traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. 2,553,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arvinas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $36,119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

