Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOI. BidaskClub upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 73,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 261,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 56.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 113,671 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SOI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 728,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of -874.00 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

