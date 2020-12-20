Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $232.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.80 million to $234.10 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $926.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. 837,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,049. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

