Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $113.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.60 million and the highest is $114.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $109.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $474.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

LNN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LNN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $124.76. 258,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lindsay by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lindsay by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

