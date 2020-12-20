Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.77 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.16 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 497,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 772,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.61. 3,193,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

