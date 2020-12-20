Brokerages Anticipate VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report $320.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.87 million. VeriSign posted sales of $310.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $1,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,203,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,670 shares of company stock worth $8,065,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,511,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,703. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

