Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce sales of $274.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $255.25 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $244.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $101.43. 1,538,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,891. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

