Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.91). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,428.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. 754,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.