Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.91). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,428.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.12. 754,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

