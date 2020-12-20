Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 6,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

