Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $89.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

