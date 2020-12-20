Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 23,929,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,662. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

