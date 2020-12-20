Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report $10.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.47 billion and the highest is $10.66 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $7.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $42.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.97 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $63.12. 21,177,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,360,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,101 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

