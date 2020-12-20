Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,218,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $33,313,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,047,000.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,235,668 shares of company stock worth $198,317,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

