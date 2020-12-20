Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.