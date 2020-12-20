Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

POR stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

