Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

IYR stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

