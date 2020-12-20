Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in PVH by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PVH by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $95.26 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

