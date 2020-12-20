Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.62

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.62 and traded as low as $16.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4,788,838 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 42.75 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 78.44%. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, insider Vivian David Hallam acquired 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £1,872 ($2,445.78).

About Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH)

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

