Brady (LON:BRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.20

Shares of Brady PLC (LON:BRY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $19.00. Brady shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 1,468 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £15.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.20.

Brady Company Profile (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

