BoatPilot Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $692.00 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox and DDEX. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $86,685.83 and approximately $692.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00141914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00745889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00170305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00375567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00120414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075432 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io

BoatPilot Token Token Trading

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.