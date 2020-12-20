BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BMC Stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 9061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 108.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 75.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BMC Stock by 87.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BMC Stock by 186.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 818,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in BMC Stock by 25.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

