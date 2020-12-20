Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR) traded up 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 127,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 261,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources Ltd. (BXR.V) (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

