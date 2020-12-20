Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.