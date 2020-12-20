Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3,082.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 987,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.