BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $802.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $795.00 to $802.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $698.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $721.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

