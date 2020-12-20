BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $802.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $795.00 to $802.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.17.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $698.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $721.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.
In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
