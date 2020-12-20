BlackRock Inc. Purchases 398,792 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,792 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $425,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $18,255,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 18,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PLRX stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.