BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.22% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,585,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBP. Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.