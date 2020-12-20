BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $285.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.