BlackRock Inc. Buys New Position in FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,198,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of FS Development at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ FSDC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. FS Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

About FS Development

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

