Blackmoon (BMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $658.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00369358 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025732 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

