BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 398,497 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,151 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.