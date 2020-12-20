BitcoinV Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. BitcoinV has a total market cap of $12,142.24 and $2.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinV has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002822 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002132 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006881 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001381 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

