Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.18

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $840,582.75 and approximately $6,032.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00323324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.