BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 5%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61. 16,767,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 7,394,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,194.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

