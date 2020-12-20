BidaskClub Upgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Strong-Buy

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of LOVE opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -313.46 and a beta of 2.52. The Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 412.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,322,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 26.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.