BidaskClub Upgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to “Strong-Buy”

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.15 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.