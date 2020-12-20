BidaskClub Upgrades Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to “Hold”

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ENIC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 952,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

