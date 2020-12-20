BidaskClub Upgrades Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to “Hold”

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ENIC stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $857.95 million during the quarter.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
