BidaskClub Upgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVA. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $115.74.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $23,758,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,972,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

