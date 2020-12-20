BidaskClub Upgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to “Strong-Buy”

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 130,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

