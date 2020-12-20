BidaskClub Upgrades Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) to Strong-Buy

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.94.

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 408.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 62.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 118.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at $258,000.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

