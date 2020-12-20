BidaskClub Lowers Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Hold

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 317.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

