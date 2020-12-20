BidaskClub Lowers Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.