BidaskClub Lowers Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,322 shares of company stock valued at $16,463,029 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

