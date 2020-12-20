BidaskClub Downgrades TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) to Hold

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.38 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 926,402 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.