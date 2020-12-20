BidaskClub Downgrades PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) to Hold

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $428,051.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,738 shares of company stock valued at $532,641. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 254,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in PBF Logistics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 307,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

