BidaskClub Downgrades Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Buy

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

GLP opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.55. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 458.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 298,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

